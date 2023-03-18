Fulcrum Equity Management Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 2.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 93.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,604,000 after buying an additional 1,118,345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 45.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,343,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after buying an additional 1,037,043 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,664,000 after buying an additional 725,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 138.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,870,000 after buying an additional 706,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at about $19,233,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

