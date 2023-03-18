Fulcrum Equity Management Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $86.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.