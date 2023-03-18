FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
NYSE FTAI opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.86. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $26.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Mountain Partners LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $73,046,000. Natixis grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,371,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,197,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,993,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 429,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,026,000 after buying an additional 232,304 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTAI Aviation (FTAI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.