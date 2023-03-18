FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.86. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Mountain Partners LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $73,046,000. Natixis grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,371,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,197,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,993,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 429,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,026,000 after buying an additional 232,304 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

Further Reading

