FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lessened its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,665 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE FSK opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.04%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

