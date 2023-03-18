Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Buys 250,000 Shares

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630,587.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Ares Management Llc bought 168,692 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $23.05 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,962,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,529 shares during the period. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,633,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,794,000 after buying an additional 675,265 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,128,000 after buying an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after buying an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,737,000 after buying an additional 3,028,313 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

