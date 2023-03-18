Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRSH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Freshworks Stock Down 2.0 %

FRSH traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.73. 1,707,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $4,883,343.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Freshworks news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $4,883,343.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 162,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $2,314,408.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,427,600 shares of company stock worth $21,878,194. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Freshworks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

