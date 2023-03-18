Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:FDP opened at $29.34 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,677 shares of company stock worth $112,788 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 48,762 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

