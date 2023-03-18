Frax 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.96 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $13.96 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

