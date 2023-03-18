Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5,157.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350,344 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $111,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,266.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 376,673 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 55,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.27. 8,629,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192,362. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

