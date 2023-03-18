Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $16,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,088,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,296,954 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

