Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.47. 253,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,295. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

