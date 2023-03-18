Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $186.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,535,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.09 and its 200-day moving average is $178.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

