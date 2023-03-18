Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Two Roads Shared Trust – APEX HealthCare ETF (BATS:APXH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Two Roads Shared Trust – APEX HealthCare ETF (BATS:APXH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Roads Shared Trust – APEX HealthCare ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Two Roads Shared Trust – APEX HealthCare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:APXH remained flat at $8.87 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

