Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 57,028 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,028 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $31,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,210 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,171,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after buying an additional 697,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,195,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,293,869 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

