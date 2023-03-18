Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FWRD has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Forward Air Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FWRD traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.13. The stock had a trading volume of 422,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $117.57.

Insider Activity

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Forward Air by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Forward Air by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

