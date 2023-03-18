Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
FWRD has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.
Forward Air Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of FWRD traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.13. The stock had a trading volume of 422,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $117.57.
Insider Activity
In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Forward Air
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Forward Air by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Forward Air by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
