FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,564 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 488.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,549,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,531,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

