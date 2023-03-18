Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Sells $10,155.76 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $10,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,272.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Peter Butterfield sold 3,626 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $95,726.40.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $91,124.80.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $189,316.96.

On Friday, January 27th, Peter Butterfield sold 10,110 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $273,071.10.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $204,805.10.

Flywire Stock Performance

Flywire stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,371. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.08. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Flywire by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Flywire by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

