Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Fluor Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fluor has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,872,000 after buying an additional 1,883,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after buying an additional 1,608,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 453.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after buying an additional 1,502,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the first quarter worth about $30,868,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fluor in the second quarter worth about $19,815,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Articles

