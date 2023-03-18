Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $84.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,663,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,773 shares of company stock worth $7,388,637 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Five9 Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Five9 by 12.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 50.1% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,595 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Five9 by 40.6% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Five9 by 15.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $60.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.40.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

