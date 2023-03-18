Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $190.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $196.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

FIVE opened at $193.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.10. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $212.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

