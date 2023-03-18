Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 51.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $193.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $212.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.10.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

