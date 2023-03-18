First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.22. 50,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 120,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

