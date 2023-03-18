First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Shares Down 1.4%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 176,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 250,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $599.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

Institutional Trading of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

