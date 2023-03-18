First Republic Bank’s (FRC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 32.8 %

Shares of FRC stock traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.03. 149,193,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,890,474. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $174.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

