First Property Group (LON:FPO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.32

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.32 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 24.50 ($0.30). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

First Property Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £27.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.

First Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. First Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

