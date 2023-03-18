First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FR opened at $50.79 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,410 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,823.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,435,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,628 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,783,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 122.8% during the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after acquiring an additional 945,536 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Further Reading

