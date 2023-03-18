First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.
First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of FR opened at $50.79 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.