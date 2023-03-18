First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) CEO Robert S. Harrison Buys 23,500 Shares of Stock

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,978,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,215. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $219.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,446,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,909,000 after purchasing an additional 305,056 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,141,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,148,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,187,000 after purchasing an additional 917,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More

