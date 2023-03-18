First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th.

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 4.2 %

FCBC stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.96. 70,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $39.39.

Insider Activity at First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other First Community Bankshares news, CFO David D. Brown sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $30,193.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,867.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the second quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

