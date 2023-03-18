First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 6,155 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BHK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 96,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.