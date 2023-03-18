First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 171 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 2.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. LFS Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.86. The company had a trading volume of 49,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,833. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $178.51 and a 12 month high of $215.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

