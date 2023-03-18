First Citizens Financial Corp Has $5.31 Million Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 4.6% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,786,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,867,000 after purchasing an additional 170,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,050,000 after buying an additional 233,391 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after buying an additional 149,004 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,449,000 after acquiring an additional 241,920 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,893,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $82.06. 11,823,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,970. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

