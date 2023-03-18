First Citizens Financial Corp Has $3.64 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up 3.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYJ stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $95.26. 32,353 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average is $96.13. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

