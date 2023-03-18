First Citizens Financial Corp Has $277,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,716,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,017. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.