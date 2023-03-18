First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BUSE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.89. First Busey has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,181.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $56,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,168.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,181.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $325,330 and sold 32,999 shares worth $816,431. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Busey in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 252.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 11.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Busey by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,966,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,216,000 after purchasing an additional 117,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in First Busey by 38.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.