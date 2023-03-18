Filecoin (FIL) Trading Up 31% Over Last Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $464.68 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.32 or 0.00023032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 406,652,496 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

