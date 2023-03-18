Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 34.2% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $370.46 million and approximately $154.64 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001648 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00065323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020677 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000825 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.