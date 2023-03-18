Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Ferroglobe Stock Down 1.6 %
Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,386. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferroglobe (GSM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.