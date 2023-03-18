Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSMGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 1.6 %

Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,386. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 79,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

