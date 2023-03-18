FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Barclays

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of FDX traded up $16.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,660,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in FedEx by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.