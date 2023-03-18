FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. FedEx updated its FY23 guidance to $13.80-14.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $14.60-$15.20 EPS.

FedEx Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $220.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

