FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $16.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.31. 12,660,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.63. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

