Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 148,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.52. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 65.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.