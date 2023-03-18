Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $170.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.89.

Several analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $159.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 119.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.