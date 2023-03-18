Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $106.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,013. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.31. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

