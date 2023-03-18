Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 97844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

