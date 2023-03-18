EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 2,820 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,579 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

