EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SVAL. WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,455,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 959.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 240,772 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

BATS SVAL traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.18. 17,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63.

