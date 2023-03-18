EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after purchasing an additional 583,608 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,469,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 360,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

