EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 1.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 32,215 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 62,027 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,140,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,064. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.