EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 449 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

MDY stock traded down $10.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $433.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,499. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $506.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $472.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

