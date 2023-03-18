EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,765. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.